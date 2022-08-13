Skip to main content

How to Watch Canada vs Czechia: Stream World Juniors Live, TV Channel

Canada takes on Czechia in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships of amateur hockey today.

Group A features a game between the top team in the group and the tournament overall, Canada and a Czechia team that with an upset has the opportunity to move up in the standings. The Canadian team looks to get back on top after the United States won the last IIHF World Junior Championship, with Canada finishing in second place.

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, Canada vs. Czechia today:

Game Date: Aug. 13, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Watch 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, Canada vs. Czechia online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Canada crushed Slovakia 11-1 in their last game on the ice as they stayed undefeated and scored at least three goals in every period:

In their first two games, Canada (2-0-0) played a competitive game with Latvia (5-2) where the score was tied 1-1 after the first period, before exploding for a 3-0 second period to take a 4-1 lead.

That challenge really motivated Canada as they then jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first period and an 8-1 lead over Slovakia in their second game on the way to an 11-1 win.

The 11-1 win was the widest margin of victory so far in this tournament and the 11 goals scored stands as the only game with 10+ goals.

Czechia (1-0-1) won their first game 5-4 over Slovakia before losing to Finland 3-4 in a tough game that could have seen them go 2-0-0 and tied with Canada at the top of the standings in Group A.

After this game, Czechia faces last place Latvia in their last game and Canada takes on Finland to close out Group A play ahead of the playoffs.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
13
2022

2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, Canada vs. Czechia

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Canada Hockey IIHF
Hockey

How to Watch Canada vs Czechia: Stream World Juniors Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_18846921
Golf

How to Watch U.S. Women's Amateur, Semifinals

By Kristofer Habbas24 minutes ago
USATSI_18598678
Tennis

How to Watch 2022 USTA Billie Jean King Girl's National Championship

By Kristofer Habbas28 minutes ago
hockey fans
Hockey

How to Watch Austria vs United States: Stream World Juniors Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas35 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Simona Halep vs. Jessica Pegula at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jessica Pegula vs. Simona Halep at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
imago1013293959h
Soccer

How to Watch Mexico vs. Colombia, U-20 Women's World Cup

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
imago1006614403h (2)
Soccer

How to Watch León vs. Mazatlán FC

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Jul 27, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) reacts with first base coach Ronnie Gideon (53) after hitting an RBI single in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Diamondbacks at Rockies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago