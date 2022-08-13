How to Watch Canada vs Czechia: Stream World Juniors Live, TV Channel

Group A features a game between the top team in the group and the tournament overall, Canada and a Czechia team that with an upset has the opportunity to move up in the standings. The Canadian team looks to get back on top after the United States won the last IIHF World Junior Championship, with Canada finishing in second place.

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, Canada vs. Czechia today:

Game Date: Aug. 13, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Watch 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, Canada vs. Czechia online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Canada crushed Slovakia 11-1 in their last game on the ice as they stayed undefeated and scored at least three goals in every period:

In their first two games, Canada (2-0-0) played a competitive game with Latvia (5-2) where the score was tied 1-1 after the first period, before exploding for a 3-0 second period to take a 4-1 lead.

That challenge really motivated Canada as they then jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first period and an 8-1 lead over Slovakia in their second game on the way to an 11-1 win.

The 11-1 win was the widest margin of victory so far in this tournament and the 11 goals scored stands as the only game with 10+ goals.

Czechia (1-0-1) won their first game 5-4 over Slovakia before losing to Finland 3-4 in a tough game that could have seen them go 2-0-0 and tied with Canada at the top of the standings in Group A.

After this game, Czechia faces last place Latvia in their last game and Canada takes on Finland to close out Group A play ahead of the playoffs.

Regional restrictions may apply.