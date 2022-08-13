How to Watch Germany vs. Switzerland, IIHF World Juniors Hockey

Germany and Switzerland face off on Saturday in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.

The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship continues on Saturday when Germany and Switzerland meet at Rogers Place with both teams having just two games left on their group stage schedule.

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship: Germany vs. Switzerland Today:

Game Date: Aug. 13, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live Stream 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship: Germany vs. Switzerland on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Germany is currently in third place in Group B with three points after its first two matches in the competition, while Switzerland is last in the group with zero points out of two matches.

Germany opened group action on Tuesday with a 5-1 defeat at the hands of the group leader, the United States. The German team then beat Austria 4-2 on Wednesday to secure its only three points of the tournament so far.

Switzerland, meanwhile, has lost both of its first two games in the group stages. The first was a 3-2 finish against Sweden on Wednesday, followed by a 7-1 thrashing at the hands of the U.S. on Thursday.

Following the match against each other on Saturday, Germany will be facing Sweden to wrap up its Group B action on Monday, while Switzerland will be doing the same against Austria.

Regional restrictions may apply.