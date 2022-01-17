Skip to main content

How to Watch BioSteel All-American Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The BioSteel All-American Game features the top American-born hockey prospects.

The 2022 BioSteel All-American Game will take place on Monday, featuring the top American-born, draft-eligible players competing against each other.

How to Watch BioSteel All-American Game Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live stream the BioSteel All-American Game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The BioSteel All-American Game began in 2012. Since then, it has featured 215 players who have gone on to be drafted in the NHL Draft, with 46 of those players being taken in the first round. That list includes 2019 No. 1 overall pick Jack Hughes and 2015 No. 2 overall pick Jack Eichel. Six players from last year were taken in the first round, led by No. 4 pick Luke Hughes.

The roster for this year's game was selected by USA Hockey with help from NHL Central Scouting. 

One key player to keep an eye on in this year's game is Logan Cooley, who NHl Central Scouting rates as an A player. Cooley has scored 14 goals and added 16 assists on the NTDP U-18 team. He's committed to Notre Dame and was on the United States roster for the IIHF World Junior Championship.

There are four other A-rated players in this game: Cutter Gauthier, Frank Nazar, Isaac Howard and Ryan Chesley.

Regional restrictions may apply.

