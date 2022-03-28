In the Premier Hockey Federation finals, Boston and Connecticut battle Monday night for the Isobel Cup.

Boston finished the regular season in third place, going 10-5-5, but had little trouble beating Buffalo 6-0 in the quarterfinals and then Toronto 5-1 in the semifinals.

How to Watch the Premier Hockey Federation Championship: Boston Pride vs. Connecticut Whale Today:

The Pride finished the regular season with two games against those two teams and had gone just 1-3, but turned things around and will now have a shot at winning the Isobel Cup on Monday night.

It isn't going to be easy, though, as they take on a Connecticut team that they went just 1-3 against this season.

The Whale finished the season in first place with an impressive 15-3-2 record and had won 13 of 14 games to wrap up the regular season.

They didn't slow down on Sunday when they took down Minnesota 4-2. Connecticut never trailed in the game as the Whale scored all six goals in the second period.

The Whitecaps did tie the game twice, but the Whale scored two late goals to take control of the game and get the win.

Monday night, they will look to stay hot and finish their outstanding season by winning the Isobel Cup.

