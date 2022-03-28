Skip to main content

How to Watch the Premier Hockey Federation Championship: Boston Pride vs. Connecticut Whale: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In the Premier Hockey Federation finals, Boston and Connecticut battle Monday night for the Isobel Cup.

Boston finished the regular season in third place, going 10-5-5, but had little trouble beating Buffalo 6-0 in the quarterfinals and then Toronto 5-1 in the semifinals.

How to Watch the Premier Hockey Federation Championship: Boston Pride vs. Connecticut Whale Today:

Game Date: Mar. 28, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream the Boston Pride vs. Connecticut Whale game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Pride finished the regular season with two games against those two teams and had gone just 1-3, but turned things around and will now have a shot at winning the Isobel Cup on Monday night.

It isn't going to be easy, though, as they take on a Connecticut team that they went just 1-3 against this season.

The Whale finished the season in first place with an impressive 15-3-2 record and had won 13 of 14 games to wrap up the regular season.

They didn't slow down on Sunday when they took down Minnesota 4-2. Connecticut never trailed in the game as the Whale scored all six goals in the second period.

The Whitecaps did tie the game twice, but the Whale scored two late goals to take control of the game and get the win.

Monday night, they will look to stay hot and finish their outstanding season by winning the Isobel Cup.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
28
2022

Premier Hockey Federation Championship: Boston Pride vs Connecticut Whale

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 18, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) shoots over the defense of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Mar 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) defends Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Mar 26, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) blocks a shot by Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ Elleby (16) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 26, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry watches the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Duke Blue Devils with his son Canon during the first half in the finals of the West regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 26, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry watches the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Duke Blue Devils with his son Canon during the first half in the finals of the West regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 26, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) blocks New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) during the second half at the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
hockey fans
Hockey

How to Watch the Premier Hockey Federation Championship: Boston Pride vs Connecticut Whale

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Michigan Wolverines guard Danielle Rauch (23) reacts after drawing a foul during Thursday's NCAA Division I women's basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes on January 27, 2022, at Value City Arena in Columbus, Oh. Ceb Osuwb 0127 150
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch the NCAA Elite Eight: Michigan vs Louisville

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
CUBS
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy