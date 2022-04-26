Canada vs. Czechia Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Canada and Czechia look to break into the top tier of Group A with a win today.

The IIHF U18 World Championships are well underway in Landshut, Germany. Both Canada and Czechia are in Group A of this U18 World Championship. The United States is leading the group with wins over Canada and Czechia. But both the Canadians and the Czechs have wins over Germany. This game will break the tie to see who will join the Americans at the top of Group A.

How to Watch the 2022 IIHF U18 World Championship: Canada vs. Czechia Today:

Game Date: April 26, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NHL Network

Live Stream the 2022 IIHF U18 World Championship: Canada vs. Czechia game on fuboTV.

Canada dominated Germany in the last game, winning 8-3. It was a tremendous rebound from its matchup with the United States after Canada lost by the same score the day before. The final score against Germany might have made the win seem easy for Canada, but it was anything but.

The Canadians were led by Connor Bedard, who is eligible for the 2023 draft, with three goals and the team jumped out to a 4-0 lead. Germany cut the lead to 4-3 with two goals and an assist by Julian Lutz, who is also draft-eligible this year. Then Team Canada was able to ice the game with four unanswered goals.

The Czech Republic earned a 4-2 win over Germany in the debut game of this tournament. However, it ran into a roadblock in the most recent game, coming up short 6-2 against the United States.

