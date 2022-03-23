Top NHL draft prospects get a chance to show their stuff in front of an audience of pro scouts at the CHL/NHL Prospects Game.

The 20th CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game is Wednesday night in Kitchener, Canada, with 40 draft-eligible juniors from Canada's three major leagues set to perform. Players from the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and Western Hockey League have participated in this event since 1992.

How to Watch CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game Today:

Game Date: March 23, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

All 32 teams worked with NHL Central Scouting to select the players. Shane Wright, a center for the Kingston Frontenacs of the OHL, is projected to be the top pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. He has 25 goals and 77 points in 52 games this season.

While Wright captains Team Red, Moose Jaw Warriors defenseman Denton Mateychuk will wear the "C" for Team White. The 17-year-old Winnipeg has nine goals and 56 points with just 17 minutes in penalties in 57 games. He is ranked No. 9 on Central Scouting's list of top North American skaters.

Other top prospects include Winnipeg (WHL) forwards Matthew Savoie (No. 3) and Conor Geekie (No. 4) as well as Saginaw (OHL) defenseman Pavel Mintyukov.

The top-rated goalies are also set to play Wednesday night. No. 1-ranked Tyler Brennan of Prince George (WHL) will be in net for Team White and Ivan Zhigalov of Sherbrooke (QMJHL), ranked No. 2, is set to go between the pipes for Team Red.

