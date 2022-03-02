How to Watch MSHSL Section 7A Tournament Championship: Duluth Denfeld vs. Hermantown

Duluth Denfeld and Hermantown square off on Wednesday in the Section 7A Tournament Championship for high school hockey in Minnesota.

This one is for all the marbles. Underdog Duluth Denfeld takes on Hermantown in Minnesota high school hockey on Wednesday.

MSHSL Section 7A Tournament Championship: Duluth Denfeld vs. Hermantown

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WDIO - Duluth)

Duluth Denfeld comes into this Championship match as the underdog. With a record of 19-8 on the season, the team beat Hibbing/Chisolm 3-0 in the semifinals. The team scored two goals in the second period and one in the third to ice the game.

The squad was led by Cooper McClure, who scored two goals, both in the second period. Austin Wick was also fabulous in goal. He had 22 saves and has a .883 save % on the season.

The offense is led by Connor McClure, who leads the team in every offensive category, including goals (26), assists (31) and points (53).

The team will need every ounce of that offensive firepower against Hermantown, who is an amazing 25-2 on the season. On average this season, the team has scored 5.67 goals per game and allowed just 1.41 goals per game.

In its semifinal match, Hermantown beat Greenway 6-0, scoring in every period. The team has a balanced attack. Five different players scored a goal. Max Plante, who has 47 assists on the season, leads the team with 62 points.

At goal for Hermantown is Dane Callaway. He has an incredible .917 save percentage, which will make things that much harder for Duluth Denfeld to win it all.

