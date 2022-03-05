How to Watch WIAA Tournament, Championship: Onalaska Co-op vs D.C. Everest Co-op

Two teams that had dominant seasons will meet in the WIAA Tournament Championship. Onalaska comes into this with a record of 24-4. D.C. Everest comes into this game with a record of 20-4.

How to Watch Onalaska vs D.C. Everest Today:

Game Date: March 5, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WAOW - Wausau)

Onalaska was the No. 4 ranked team and faced off against No. 1 ranked Xavier yesterday and came away with a major upset win. D.C. Everest was the No. 2 ranked team and faced off against No. 3 Middleton Co-op and came away with a win.

No. 4 ranked Onalaska is still the underdog in this game, and they will need to pull off yet another upset to win the championship. It will be an uphill battle for the Hilltoppers but they have proved they can win in tough situations.

D.C. Everest is still favored to win, considering it is the higher seed, but this should be a great game between two great teams.

Tune into ABC (WAOW - Wausau) at 1 p.m. ET to see if Onalaska will be able to pull off the upset to win the championship, or if D.C. Everest will roll to a victory.

