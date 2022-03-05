How to Watch WIAAWI Division 2 Tournament, Championship: Rice Lake vs. St. Mary's Springs

St. Mary's Springs has lost just give games all year and will be taking on a Rice Lake team with just seven losses.

Rice Lake comes into this game with 17 wins and seven losses compared to St. Mary's Springs which has 22 wins to just five losses. Even though the St. Mary's Springs Ledgers have more wins they are the No. 2 seed in this tournament.

How to Watch Rice Lake vs. St. Mary's Springs Today:

Game Date: March 5, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

TV: ABC (WKOW - Madison, WI)

Live stream the Rice Lake vs. St. Mary's Springs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rice Lake Warrior came into this tournament as the No. 1 seed and will look to carry the momentum of their 3-1 win over Lakeland into this game against the Ledgers. Both of these teams are very good and will need to buckle down if either wants to come out with a win.

The Ledgers faced off against Baldwin-Woodville in their last game and scored all four of their goals in the first two periods of the game. They were able to hold Baldwin-Woodville to just one goal and convincingly moved onto the championship.

This will be a great game between two great teams. Tune into ABC (WKOW - Madison, WI) at 10:30 a.m. ET to catch all of the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.