Skip to main content

How to Watch WIAAWI Division 2 Tournament, Championship: Rice Lake vs. St. Mary's Springs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

St. Mary's Springs has lost just give games all year and will be taking on a Rice Lake team with just seven losses.

Rice Lake comes into this game with 17 wins and seven losses compared to St. Mary's Springs which has 22 wins to just five losses. Even though the St. Mary's Springs Ledgers have more wins they are the No. 2 seed in this tournament.

How to Watch Rice Lake vs. St. Mary's Springs Today:

Game Date: March 5, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

TV: ABC (WKOW - Madison, WI)

Live stream the Rice Lake vs. St. Mary's Springs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rice Lake Warrior came into this tournament as the No. 1 seed and will look to carry the momentum of their 3-1 win over Lakeland into this game against the Ledgers. Both of these teams are very good and will need to buckle down if either wants to come out with a win.

The Ledgers faced off against Baldwin-Woodville in their last game and scored all four of their goals in the first two periods of the game. They were able to hold Baldwin-Woodville to just one goal and convincingly moved onto the championship.

This will be a great game between two great teams. Tune into ABC (WKOW - Madison, WI) at 10:30 a.m. ET to catch all of the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Rice Lake vs St. Mary's Springs

TV CHANNEL: ABC (WKOW - Madison, WI)
Time
10:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

hockey fans
Hockey

How to Watch WIAAWI Division 2 Tournament, Championship: Rice Lake vs. St. Mary's Springs

By Steve Benko2 minutes ago
imago1010303499h
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch US Cremonese vs. Brescia

By Rafael Urbina22 minutes ago
imago1010315159h
Premier League

How to Watch Burnley vs. Chelsea

By Matthew Beighle32 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) fouls Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) reach for a rebound in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 minutes ago
Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) drives to the basket as Northwestern forward Pete Nance (22) and Northwestern guard Ty Berry (3) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220228 N Western Iowa Mbb 027 Jpg
College Basketball

Northwestern vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Kris Murray (24) drives against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Derrick Walker (13) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Illinois vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Jan 29, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) hugs Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) after the game at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy