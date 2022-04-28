Sweden vs. Germany Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship Quarterfinal: Sweden vs. Germany: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sweden takes on Germany in the third quarterfinal of the IIHF U-18 World Championships on Thursday.

Sweden got off to a rocky start at the IIHF U-18 World Championships when it was upset by Latvia 3-2 in its first game.

How to Watch the 2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship Quarterfinal: Sweden vs. Germany Today:

Game Date: April 28, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NHL Network

Live Stream the 2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship Quarterfinals: Sweden vs. Germany game on fuboTV

It was a shocking loss, but the Swedish team was able to bounce back with a 6-2 win against Switzerland in its second game.

Sweden made it two in a row and clinched the No. 1 spot in Group B when it beat Finland 4-3 on Tuesday. It was a big win for Sweden and helped set up a quarterfinal game with a German team that has lost all three of its games.

Germany opened play with a tough 4-2 loss to Czechia. It didn't get much better for the Germans as they lost to Canada 8-3 and then to the United States 10-2.

The defense has struggled in group play and it will have to figure out some answers quickly if it wants to have a shot at upsetting Sweden.

It is a tall task, but Sweden has already shown it could get upset and the Germans will look to do it again.

How To Watch

April
28
2022

2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship Quarterfinal: Sweden vs Germany

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
1:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
