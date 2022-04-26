United States vs. Germany Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 IIHF U18 World Championship: United States vs. Germany: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The United States looks to continue its dominance over Group A with a win against Germany.

So far, the United States has had its way in Group A of the IIHF U18 World Championships in Landshut, Germany. The U.S. is undefeated in group play beating both Canada and Czechia in the first two games. 

How to Watch the 2022 IIHF U18 World Championship: United States vs. Germany Today:

Game Date: April 26, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NHL Network

Live Stream the 2022 IIHF U18 World Championship: United States vs. Germany game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Americans dominated with a thrilling offense with 14 goals scored and only five against. The U.S. beat Canada in the first game, 8-3.

Germany will look to bounce back from its last game against Canada, where it lost 8-3. While the score against Canada was lopsided, the Germans showed resilience in front of the home crowd. The Canadians got off to a 4-0 lead, but Germany cut the deficit to 4-3 at the beginning of the third period. While Canada later scored four unanswered, Germany was led by a standout performance from Julian Lutz, who is draft-eligible this year, scoring two goals and notching an assist. Germany will be the underdog, but if the club comes out the gate fast, there will be a shot to hang with the Group A leaders. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

