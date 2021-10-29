Skip to main content
    How to Watch Horse Racing: TVG Trackside Live!: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Races from Belmont Park, Gulfstream, Keeneland and Santa Anita headline a busy day around the country on TVG's 'Trackside Live.'
    Author:

    A full day of horse racing action on dirt and turf courses awaits Friday with analysis and information provided by TVG's team of hosts on 'Trackside Live.'

    The Grade III Valley View Stakes from Keeneland holds the biggest purse of the day, offering a $150,000 purse for the 16 three-year-old fillies who will cover the 1 and 1/16 mile distance on the turf.

    How to Watch Horse Racing: TVG Trackside Live! today:

    Game Date: Oct. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: TVG

    You can stream Horse Racing: TVG Trackside Live! on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Rain in the forecast for Lexington on Friday could dramatically impact the race.

    Kentucky-bred Crazy Beautiful is the morning line favorite (3-1 odds) having posted four wins in seven starts in 2021. Trainer Kenneth McPeek also saddles Oliviaofthedesert with Corie Lanerie aboard, though with much steeper 30-1 odds.

    Brad Cox trains two of the entries, Adventuring (8-to-1 odds) and Saranya (15-to-1 odds), as does Brendan Walsh, who enters the final Stakes race of the fall meet at Keeneland with a career-high $5,997,078 in earnings in 2021. Walsh brings Tobys Heart (7-2 odds), ridden by Joel Rosario, who has two turf wins already this year, and Flown (20-1 odds), who is searching for her first victory of the year.

    Steve Asmussen enters Arm Candy (15-to-1 odds), who has won each of the last two races entered at Keeneland.

    Belmont Park will have ten races, Gulfstream hosts nine races and Santa Anita features nine races to round out the day.

    How To Watch

    October
    29
    2021

    Horse Racing: TVG Trackside Live!

    TV CHANNEL: TVG
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
