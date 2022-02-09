How to Watch Horse Racing: TVG Trackside Live!

TVG2 will be airing coverage today of the midweek action-packed world of horse racing.

There will be a number of races today that can be seen on Trackside Live! The coverage will feature races and analyses of the world of horse racing.

How to Watch TVG Trackside Live! Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: TVG2

Live Stream TVG Trackside Live! on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

At the top of the hour, fans will be able to catch a race where the horse projected to win is Backatya.

Behind that horse is Rayo Colorado, Gilligan, Beastfromtheeast, and Act of Valor. Whiskyonhislips, Oriental Park, Spring The Beast, and Up For The Chance round out the list on the odds of horses to win. Up For The Chance is the long shot.

In the following race, Tiz Rye Time is coming in with the best odds to win. Following Tiz Rye Time are Rebelde, Man On The Moon, and Gump. Following those horses are Embrace My Uncle, Uno Tiger, and Menelik

The long shot to win that race is Menelik.

Tune into TVG2 at 3 p.m. ET to catch all of the horse racing action on Trackside Live! There will be several races to follow.

Regional restrictions may apply.