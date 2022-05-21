Skip to main content

How to Watch 147th Preakness Stakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The nation's elite three-year-old horses descend on Pimlico Race Course for the middle jewel of the Triple Crown

A much smaller but more competitive field will take the gate for the second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown today in Baltimore, MD as nine horses will hit the dirt for the 1 3/16 mile run with Kentucky Derby runner up Epicenter installed as the morning line favorite at 6-5 odds. Shocking long-shot winner of the Kentucky Derby Rich Strike opted out of running in the Preakness, marking just the fourth time in 26 years the Derby winner didn’t make the trip to Maryland.

How to Watch 147th Preakness Stakes:

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC 

Live Stream the 147th Preakness Stakes on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Secret Oath (9-2 odds), Winner of the 2022 Kentucky Oaks, will make a run at the boys today hoping to be the seventh filly to win the Preakness after Swiss Skydiver (2020) and Rachel Alexandria (2009). 

Trainer of Swiss Skydiver, Kenneth McPeek saddles Creative Minister (10-1 odds) today with jockey Brian Hernandez aboard looking for his first Triple Crown win.

Simplification (6-1 odds) drew the rail and has a new jockey with John Velazquez aboard after a disappointing fourth-place finish in the Derby two weeks ago. Jose Ortiz, who rode Simplification at Churchill will today be on Early Voting (7-2 odds) for trainer Chad Brown and will be breaking out of the number five gate.

Happy Jack (30-1 odds) runs today after a 14th place finish at the Derby, while Fenwick (50-1 odds), Armagnac (12-1 odds), and Skippylongstocking (20-1 odds) round out the field for the $1.5 million purse.

