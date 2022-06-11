154th Belmont Stakes stream: Watch online, TV channel

Horse racing’s best converge on New York for the final jewel of the Triple Crown.

The final leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown from Belmont Park sees eight horses take the gate in the Grade I stakes race with a purse of $1.5 million. Longshot winner of the Kentucky Derby, Rich Strike (7-2 odds), runs for the first time since that historic upset at Churchill Downs and does so at significantly better odds than he had back in May.

How to Watch 154th Belmont Stakes:

Game Date: June 11, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC (KNOP – North Platte, NE)

Today Rich Strike, with jockey Sonny Leon aboard, will face off against a pair of Todd Pletcher-trained entries in Nest (8-1 odds) and Mo Donegal (5-2 odds) and the morning line favorite We The People (2-1 odds). With jockey Flavian Prat, who is searching for his first Belmont Stakes victory, We The People has won three of his three previous races, including the Grade III Peter Pan Stakes at Belmont three weeks ago and could be the second horse since A.P. Indy in 1992 to pull off the Peter Pan/Belmont double.

A two-time winner of this race, Joel Rosario, will be aboard Barber Road (10-1 odds) and will start on the outside in gate eight. Rosario won in 2019 on Sir Winston and in 2014 on Tonalist, taking down the heavily favored California Chrome, who was going for the Triple Crown.

Skippylongstocking and Golden Glider enter today’s race as 20-1 longshots, far lower than the 80-1 price Rich Strike had at the Derby.

Preakness winner Early Voting did not enter the Belmont Stakes, instead opting to rest and run in the Travers Stakes later this summer.

