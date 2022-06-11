154th Belmont Stakes stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch 154th Belmont Stakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Horse racing’s best converge on New York for the final jewel of the Triple Crown.

The final leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown from Belmont Park sees eight horses take the gate in the Grade I stakes race with a purse of $1.5 million. Longshot winner of the Kentucky Derby, Rich Strike (7-2 odds), runs for the first time since that historic upset at Churchill Downs and does so at significantly better odds than he had back in May.

How to Watch 154th Belmont Stakes:

Game Date: June 11, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC (KNOP – North Platte, NE)

Live Stream the 154th Belmont Stakes on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Today Rich Strike, with jockey Sonny Leon aboard, will face off against a pair of Todd Pletcher-trained entries in Nest (8-1 odds) and Mo Donegal (5-2 odds) and the morning line favorite We The People (2-1 odds). With jockey Flavian Prat, who is searching for his first Belmont Stakes victory, We The People has won three of his three previous races, including the Grade III Peter Pan Stakes at Belmont three weeks ago and could be the second horse since A.P. Indy in 1992 to pull off the Peter Pan/Belmont double.

A two-time winner of this race, Joel Rosario, will be aboard Barber Road (10-1 odds) and will start on the outside in gate eight. Rosario won in 2019 on Sir Winston and in 2014 on Tonalist, taking down the heavily favored California Chrome, who was going for the Triple Crown.

Skippylongstocking and Golden Glider enter today’s race as 20-1 longshots, far lower than the 80-1 price Rich Strike had at the Derby.

Preakness winner Early Voting did not enter the Belmont Stakes, instead opting to rest and run in the Travers Stakes later this summer.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
11
2022

154th Belmont Stakes

TV CHANNEL: NBC (KNOP – North Platte, NE)
Time
5
/
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Horse Racing 2
Horse Racing

154th Belmont Stakes stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Brandon Rushjust now
NASCAR CUP SERIES
NASCAR Cup Series

Toyota/Save Mart 350, Qualifying stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Brandon Rushjust now
USATSI_18347686
Pickleball

PPA Semifinals stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Jun 8, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Myles Straw (7) and left fielder Steven Kwan (38) run to the dugout during a rain delay in the fifth inning Texas Rangers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Jun 8, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz (35) celebrates with Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) after scoring during the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Jun 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) runs to third against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Jun 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) runs to third against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Jun 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) celebrates with shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) after the Marlins defeated the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Jun 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) celebrates with shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) after the Marlins defeated the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy