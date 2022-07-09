The 2022 Meadowlands Pace trots into New Jersey for one of the biggest harness races today.

The 46th annual Meadowlands Pace, a harness race for three-year-old pacers at the Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford, New Jersey, comes back to take over the horse racing world after the triple crown of horse racing is complete. The race is one mile on dirt and started back in 1977, then took a break before announcing it is coming back this year.

How to Watch Meadowlands Pace today:

Game Date: July 9, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

This is the biggest race in the harness race world after the North America Cup that takes place at Mohawk Raceway.

Over the years, John Campbell has won the most races as an individual driver with seven wins. He won in 1982, 1989, 1994, 1995, 1999, 2001 and 2002) to give him wins in three separate decades and over the span of 20 years.

In recent years, Tim Tetrick has been the best driver at the Meadowlands Pace with five wins in 2007, 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2017.

He has 12,000-plus career wins to his name and is one of the most decorated drivers in the history of horse racing and became a USHWA Hall of Famer in 2020.

This race gives the drivers and three-year-old pacers the opportunity to make history and build their legacies like Campbell and Tetrick.

