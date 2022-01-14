Airing on Fox Sports 2 Friday will be a three-hour program featuring the latest news on horse racing.

Fox Sports 2 will be airing America's Day at the Races, a three-hour program featuring news on everything horse racing-related.

How to Watch America's Day at the Races Today:

Race Date: Jan. 14, 2021

Race Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

There are nine races today at Aqueduct, the horse with the best odds to win is Becauseofthebrave at 2/1.

Jockey for Becauseofthebrave is Dylan Davis, who is the son of Robbie Davis, a retired jockey.

The horse with the worst odds of winning is London Gold, coming in at 15/1. London Gold will be ridden by jockey Benjamin Hernandez, who has won at Aqueduct before.

Hernandez won his race at Aqueduct riding Alright Alright.

The Aqueduct races today will also feature Bad Breth, S oh S, Lordhearmyprayer, Dario's Angel, and Frosted Wild Ride.

The final race of the day, which is Race 9 will be run at 4:20 p.m. ET and the horse with the best odds to win is Half Birthday, which has 6/1 odds.

Horse racing topics and news will be covered on America's Day at the Races.

