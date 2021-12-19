FS2 will air three-and-a-half hours of horse racing from Aqueduct and Oaklawn on Sunday

Aqueduct and Oaklawn will play host to a nine-race card on Sunday, with some of those races airing live on Fox Sports 2 starting at 2:30 p.m. ET.

How to Watch America's Day at the Races Today:

Race Date: Dec. 19, 2021

Race Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Among the races at Aqueduct is the six furlong Gravesend Stakes, which features six strong horses, including early favorite Wondrwherecraigis, ridden by Luis Saez, who is best known for riding Maximum Security in the 2019 Kentucky Derby.

The day will also feature the running of the Queens County Stakes, with Mystic Night and You're to Blame coming off as early favorites.

Racing from Oaklawn in Arkansas will take place as well as Sunday, with some large fields as multiple races will have 10-plus horses.

The longest race of the day is the one-mile Race 8, an optional claiming race for three-year-olds that features a strong field of eight horses, with seven of those horses coming into the day with relatively strong odds. Caddo River, ridden by Florent Geroux, is one of those favorites. Geroux has won over 1,700 races.

