    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch America's Day at the Races: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    FS2 will air three-and-a-half hours of horse racing from Aqueduct and Oaklawn on Sunday
    Aqueduct and Oaklawn will play host to a nine-race card on Sunday, with some of those races airing live on Fox Sports 2 starting at 2:30 p.m. ET.

    How to Watch America's Day at the Races Today:

    Race Date: Dec. 19, 2021

    Race Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 2

    You can stream America's Day at the Races on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Among the races at Aqueduct is the six furlong Gravesend Stakes, which features six strong horses, including early favorite Wondrwherecraigis, ridden by Luis Saez, who is best known for riding Maximum Security in the 2019 Kentucky Derby.

    The day will also feature the running of the Queens County Stakes, with Mystic Night and You're to Blame coming off as early favorites.

    Racing from Oaklawn in Arkansas will take place as well as Sunday, with some large fields as multiple races will have 10-plus horses.

    The longest race of the day is the one-mile Race 8, an optional claiming race for three-year-olds that features a strong field of eight horses, with seven of those horses coming into the day with relatively strong odds. Caddo River, ridden by Florent Geroux, is one of those favorites. Geroux has won over 1,700 races.

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    America's Day at the Races

    TV CHANNEL: Fox Sports 2
    Time
    2:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

