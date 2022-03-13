National coverage of Sundays best horse races takes place on FOX Sports 1 on Sunday at America's Day at the Races.

A busy day on the track will be on display as Greg Wolf and Laffit Pincay take you around the country to drop in on the best action, including the Damon Runyon Stakes from Aqueduct and the Los Flores Stakes from Santa Anita.

Races from Tampa Bay Downs, Gulfstream Park, Louisiana Downs, Oakland Park and Golden Gate will be features in addition to the day's graded stakes events.

How to Watch America's Day at the Races:

Match Date: Mar. 13, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The sixth race at Aqueduct today, the Damon Runyon Stakes, will cover seven furlongs on the dirt for a purse of $100,000. Trainer Todd Pletcher saddles morning-line favorite Best Idea (3/5 ML odds) with jockey Kendrick Carmouche aboard.

G Munning, ridden by Trevor McCarthy, is the second choice at 5/1 and Agility has the third-best odds for this race of three-year-olds at 7/2.

Best Idea won his only previous entry, drawing off to break his maiden in the six-furlong race winning by 5 ¾ lengths back on Feb. 12.

The first race out of the gates from Santa Anita today is the Las Flores Stakes going six furlongs on the dirt where trainer Bob Baffert has Juan Hernandez riding Private Mission who was installed as the second favorite at 5/2.



John Valazquez is aboard Edgeway, the morning line favorite at 2/5 odds, who comes into today undefeated in 2022 winning the Kalookan Queen Stakes at Santa Anita back on Jan. 2. That race was the first time the Kentucky bred Edgeway had raced since finishing second to Ce Ce in the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint at Del Mar in November.

