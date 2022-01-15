Fox Sports 1 will be hosting a three-hour program featuring horse racing from several tracks around the country.

How to Watch America's Day at the Races Today:

Race Date: Jan. 14, 2021

Race Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Although today's card is canceled, the hosts will still discuss the latest in horse racing around the country.

Yesterday, although Becauseofthebrave was expected to win Race 1, Frosted Wild Ride pulled the upset.

There were a few upsets during the races yesterday. In the six furlongs races, Our Man Mike and The Cobbler came out on top.

In the seven-furlong races, Cover Photo came in first. Just Right came in first in the 6 1/2 furlong race along with Frosted Wild Ride.

Early Glow, Hammerin Aamer, and Yankee Division all came in first in the one-mile tracks.

The top prize for a race yesterday was $80,000.

Potential upsets and futures of horses will be discussed on top of previous outings and how certain horses ran in previous races. The hosts will break all of this down on America's Day at the Races.

