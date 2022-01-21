Skip to main content

How to Watch America's Day at the Races: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tune in to Fox Sports 2's three-hour broadcast of America's Day at the Races from Aqueduct.

America's Day at the Races will air for three hours on Fox Sports 2 on Friday covering all of the races from Aqueduct.

How to Watch America's Day at the Races Today:

Race Date: Jan. 21, 2021

Race Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

You can stream America's Day at the Races on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Today's coverage will feature several competitive races. In one of the one-mile on dirt races, Flying With Angels has the best odds to win, although Lucky Brody and McQueen's Bullitt are not far behind.

In one of the seven furlongs races, Phenomenal Woman, ridden by jockey Jose Antonio Gomez are the favorite with 2-1 odds to win. The long-shot is My Little Lulu with 30-1 odds 

Also ridden by Gomez will be Bourbon Mission, who will be competing in the six furlongs race with 4-1 odds.

America's Day at the Races covers horse racing across the country with some live looks in at some of the most famous tracks. The hosts and handicappers will break down the odds of horses to win and much more.

Tune in to Fox Sports 2 for all of the horse racing coverage at 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday.

