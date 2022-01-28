Fox Sports 2 will be airing three hours of coverage from Aqueduct featuring analysis of racing happening today.

Today will be an action-packed episode of America's Day at the Races on Fox Sports 2 as the analysts cover the live races from Aqueduct today.

How to Watch America's Day at the Races Today:

Race Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Race Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

In the one-mile race, Exalted Charm has the best odds to win at 3-1 with Jose Antonio Gomez who will be the jockey. In the other one-mile race today, Dark Storm is the favorite to win at 4-1 odds with jockey Dylan Davis.

The first of seven six-furlong races today feature some great action as Gentle Annie is coming in at 3-1 odds to win. Right behind Gentle Annie are Eiffenmeister and My Girl Annie with 6-1 odds to win.

In the final race of the day, Silver Samurai will come in with the best odds in a field of 12 at 2-1. Vibe Setter is the long-shot to win with 30-1 odds.

Tune into Fox Sports 2 at 2 p.m. ET to catch all three hours of the start-to-finish racing and analysis from Aqueduct.

