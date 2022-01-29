Although today's card is canceled, Fox Sports 2 will air America's Day at the Races with analysis.

Fox Sports 2 will be airing three hours of horse racing coverage today as the hosts take a deep dive into races around the country.

How to watch America's Day at the Races today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Yesterday was a big day in horse racing as there were some surprising winners in different races.

There were two one-mile races yesterday that featured two winning horses that didn't have the best odds.

In the first one-mile race, Rock Sugar came in at No. 4 best odds to win and ended up taking an impressive victory.

Runningwscissors ended up winning the other one-mile race. There were a few surprises yesterday, as Exxaltress was the No. 5 best odds to win one of the six-furlong races and came away with a win. It was a great day for races from Aqueduct.

Even though today's card is canceled, tune into Fox Sports 2 at 12:30 p.m. ET to catch all of the latest in news happening today around the country with horse racing.

