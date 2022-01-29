Skip to main content

How to Watch America's Day at the Races: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Although today's card is canceled, Fox Sports 2 will air America's Day at the Races with analysis.

Fox Sports 2 will be airing three hours of horse racing coverage today as the hosts take a deep dive into races around the country.

How to watch America's Day at the Races today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Yesterday was a big day in horse racing as there were some surprising winners in different races.

There were two one-mile races yesterday that featured two winning horses that didn't have the best odds.

In the first one-mile race, Rock Sugar came in at No. 4 best odds to win and ended up taking an impressive victory.

Runningwscissors ended up winning the other one-mile race. There were a few surprises yesterday, as Exxaltress was the No. 5 best odds to win one of the six-furlong races and came away with a win. It was a great day for races from Aqueduct.

Even though today's card is canceled, tune into Fox Sports 2 at 12:30 p.m. ET to catch all of the latest in news happening today around the country with horse racing.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

America's Day at the Races

TV CHANNEL: Fox Sports 2
Time
12:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
