September 4, 2021
How to Watch Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Breeders' Cup Challenge Series heads to Saratoga for a pair of Saturday races.
If a horse wins a race in the Breeders' Cup Challenge Series, it earns an automatic spot in a Breeders' Cup event. A pair of those races will run Saturday at Saratoga in the Flower Bowl and the Jockey Club Gold Cup.

Date: Sep. 4, 2021

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream the Breeders Cup Challenge Series on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The first race is the Flower Bowl, a 1.25-mile turf race for three-year-old fillies and mares. The winner will compete in the Longines Turf. War Like Goddess is a favorite in the race. In six career starts, the horse has five wins.

The Jockey Club Gold Cup is a qualifier for the Longines Breeders' Cup Classic.

Entering the race, Happy Saver has five wins and a third in six career starts, including a win at Saratoga last July. Max Player has three wins, a second and two thirds in 10 starts, and the horse is coming off a strong win at Belmont Park in July.

Regional restrictions may apply.

