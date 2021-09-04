How to Watch Breeders' Cup Challenge Series

The Breeders' Cup Challenge Series heads to Saratoga for a pair of Saturday races.

If a horse wins a race in the Breeders' Cup Challenge Series, it earns an automatic spot in a Breeders' Cup event. A pair of those races will run Saturday at Saratoga in the Flower Bowl and the Jockey Club Gold Cup.

The first race is the Flower Bowl, a 1.25-mile turf race for three-year-old fillies and mares. The winner will compete in the Longines Turf. War Like Goddess is a favorite in the race. In six career starts, the horse has five wins.

The Jockey Club Gold Cup is a qualifier for the Longines Breeders' Cup Classic.

Entering the race, Happy Saver has five wins and a third in six career starts, including a win at Saratoga last July. Max Player has three wins, a second and two thirds in 10 starts, and the horse is coming off a strong win at Belmont Park in July.

