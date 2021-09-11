How to Watch Breeders' Cup Challenge Series

The Breeders' Cup Challenge Series heads to Kentucky Downs for a pair of races.

Top thoroughbred horses have another chance to win their way into the Breeders' Cup World Championships in a pair of Challenge Series races Saturday at Kentucky Downs in Franklin, Kentucky.

How to Watch:

Date: Sep. 11, 2021

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

First will be the FanDuel Turf Sprint, a 6 1/2-furlong race run on the turf. The winner of the race will get an automatic spot in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint on Nov. 6.

Got Stormy, one of the top female horses in the country, will run against male horses in the event. Got Stormy has 12 wins in 30 career starts, including two wins in the Fourstardave Stakes at Saratoga in New York, races in which she competed against male horses. She also has four second-place finishes against male horses.

Casa Creed and Imprimis also will run in the FanDuel Turf Sprint.

Saturday's second race in the Challenge Series is the Calumet Turf Cup, a 1 1/2-mile turf race that serves as a qualifier for the Breeders' Cup Turf on Nov. 6.

This race features a star-studded field, including two-time Turf Cup winner Arklow and 2019 winner Zulu Alpha.

Arklow has a win this year at Churchill Downs but has finished as well in his other starts. Zulu Alpha has struggled this year as well and hasn't won any race since last summer.

