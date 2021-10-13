    • October 13, 2021
    How to Watch Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Breeders' Cup Challenge Series concludes at Keeneland on Wednesday afternoon.
    The Breeders' Cup Challenge Series, a set of races in which the winner earns a spot in one of the races at November's Breeders' Cup World Championships, concludes with the Jessamine Stakes at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington on Wednesday.

    How to Watch Breeders' Cup Challenge Series:

    Race Date: Oct. 13, 2021

    Race Time: 4 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Network

    Live stream the Breeders' Cup Challenge Series on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This is a race for two-year-old fillies, with the winner earning a spot in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf, which will be run at Del Mar in California on Nov. 5.

    Two of the last four winners of the Breeders' Cup race won the Jessamine Stakes, including Aunt Pearl last year and Rushing Fall in 2017.

    Sixteen horses are on the entry list for Wednesday's race, though just 14 will race. Turnerloose, who will start from the No. 3 post, is expected to be one of the favorites. Turnerloose will be running her third career race after winning the first two.

    Diamond Wow, starting from the No. 14 post, is also unbeaten in two starts, but this will be the longest race of her career.

    Other horses to keep an eye on are Misthaven, Opaline and Dressed. Misthaven is an Irish horse, as was last year's winner, Aunt Pearl.

    How To Watch

    October
    13
    2021

    Breeders' Cup Challenge Series

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Network
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

