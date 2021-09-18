The top turf milers from around the world converge on Woodbine for a Breeders’ Cup qualifier.

Ten horses will take the gate in Toronto with an automatic spot in the Breeders’ Cup and a $1 million purse up for grabs Saturday in the 25th running of the Grade 1 Woodbine Mile.

Raging Bull is the morning line favorite over Set Piece, Ride A Comet and seven other entrants looking to pull the Woodbine/Breeders’ Cup double for the first time since Tepin in 2015.

How to Watch Breeders' Cup Challenge, Woodbine Mile:

Race Date: Sep. 18, 2021

Race Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN



Raging Bull, trained by Chad Brown and jockeyed by Lanfranco Dettori, won the Grade 1 Maker’s Mark Mile at Keenland in April by almost two lengths. With seven wins in 20 career starts, Raging Bull has earned $1,551,750 including three career Grade 1 wins on three different turf courses.

Joel Rosario will take the mount on Set Piece, who has nine wins in 17 career starts including three wins during this year's Churchill Downs spring meet. A win today would more than double the gelding's career earnings.

Ride A Comet finished second to Raging Bull in the Maker’s Mark Mile and was third behind Set Piece in the Grade 2 Wise Dan Stakes in June.

The Closer figures to be in the mix Saturday even though there are other horses in this field with better finishing speed. His trainer Mark Casse has won this race twice previously, with Tepin in 2016 and World Approval in 2017.

Town Cruise, Olympic Runner, Change Of Control, Avie’s Flatter, Duke Of Hazzard, Space Traveller and March To The Arch round out the entries.

The turf at Woodbine has favored older horses, as seven of the last ten winners have been at least 5 years old, including 2020 winner Starship Jubilee, who won at the age of 7.