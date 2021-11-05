Skip to main content
    November 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch the Breeders Cup: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Future Stars Friday features five races to crown the top two-year-old horses in the world at the Breeders Cup.
    Author:

    The 38th edition of the premier event in North American thoroughbred racing kicks off today with five Grade I races from Del Mar, Calif., where each race awards over $1 million in prize money.

    The day is headlined by the $2 million Juvenile, covering 1 1/16 miles on the dirt, which has twice seen its champion follow up a victory in the Breeders Cup Juvenile with a winning run for the roses at the Kentucky Derby the following May.

    How to Watch Breeders Cup:

    Nov. 5, 2021

    5:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBCSN

    In 2006, Street Sense and jockey Calvin Borel won the Juvenile by 10 lengths, then rallied from second-to-last to win the Kentucky Derby by 2 ½ lengths. In 2015, Nyquist won the Juvenile by half a length then won the 2016 Kentucky Derby as the morning line favorite.

    In this year's Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, Chad Brown saddles Jack Christopher (9-5 odds) as the morning line favorite. The undefeated winner of 2021 Champagne Stakes at Belmont Park. The second betting choice Corniche (5-2 odds), jockeyed by Mike Smith, is one of three Bob Baffert trained entries along with Pinehurst (8-1 odds), and Barossa (10-1 odds).

    Rounding out Friday’s slate is the 15th running of the Juvenile Turf where 14 horses will take the gate for the $1 million prize. Foreign entries open the day as the betting favorites with Ireland’s Modern Games (5-1 odds), Dubawi Legend (4-1 odds) and Great Britain entry Albahr (6-1) expected to be in the mix. Trainer Michael Maker, who won this race a year ago with Fire At Will, enters Stolen Base (20-1 odds).

    Also running will be in the Juvenile Turf Sprint, Juvenile Fillies and the Juvenile Fillies Turf to open the day at Del Mar.

    How To Watch

    November
    5
    2021

    Breeders Cup

    TV CHANNEL: NBCSN
    Time
    5:00
    PM/ET
    Horse Racing

    How to Watch the Breeders Cup

