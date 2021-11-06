Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Breeders' Cup: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    There are nine races to crown the top three-year-old horses in the world at the Breeders' Cup on Saturday.
    The 38th edition of the premier event in North American thoroughbred horse racing concludes today with Championship Saturday at Del Mar, Calif. There are nine races, all with over $1 million in prize money to the winners of each.

    Today, the Filly & Mare Sprint, Turf Sprint, Dirt Mile and the Filly & Mare Turf will be featured before coverage switches over to NBC.

    How to Watch the Breeders' Cup:

    Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: NBCSN

    You can stream the Breeders Cup on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In the first race of the day, $1 million will go to the winner of the Filly & Mare Sprint for three-year-olds and up covering seven furlongs. John Velazquez will be aboard Gamine, the 2020 winner of this race in record time, who opens as the morning line favorite (3-to-5 odds) as a winner of nine of her 10 career starts. Bella Sofia (5-to-2 odds) will break from the neighboring gate with Luis Saez onboard having won four of her five career starts.

    Glass Slippers returns (6-to-1 odds) to defend its 2020 title as one of 12 horses that will take the gate in the five-furlong Turf Sprint. Should Glass Slippers pull off the repeat, it would mark the third time a horse has won this event back-to-back as Stormy Liberal pulled off the feat in 2017-18 and Mizdirection in 2012-13.

    Todd Pletcher, who was recently inducted into the Horse Racing Hall of Fame, is poised to have his 12th Breeders' Cup winner when he saddles Life is Good (4-to-5 odds) in the Breeders Cup Dirt Mile.

    In the 1 3/8 mile Filly & Mare Turf defending champion Audarya (5-to-1 odds) is the fourth betting choice behind War Like Goddess (7-to-2 odds), the Aidan O’Brien trained Irish entry Love (4-to-1 odds) and Japanese import Loves Only You (4-to-1 odds). Trainer Chad Brown has won this race four times and will have two horses enter this race with French entry My Sister Nat (15-to-1 odds) and Pocket Square who ships in from Great Britain.

