How to Watch Dubai World Cup Horse Racing Undercard

Seven stakes races and a run of purebred Arabians highlight the preamble to the Dubai World Cup at Meydan Racecourse.

Before the big event of the day at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai, there will be $18.5 million in purse money on the line in eight undercard races on Saturday in the United Arab Emirates.

The events begin with the $1 million Dubai Kahayla Classic, a 2,000-meter run on the dirt with purebred Arabians in the starting gate.

The thoroughbreds take over the course from there. The Godolphin Mile is a 1,600-meter Group 2 race with 16 entrants running on the dirt for a $1 million purse. Another $1 million race, the Dubai Gold Cup, features 13 entrants for a 3,200-meter run on the turf.

The first Group 1 stakes of the date is the $1.5 million Al Qouz Sprint with 13 horses running 1,200 meters on the turf. The final Group 2 event is the UAE Derby, a $1 million dirt-track event of 1,900 meters.

The Dubai Golden Shaheen has $2 million at stake for 14 horses running 1,200 meters on the dirt. That is followed by the $5 million Dubai Turf with 15 entrants racing 1,800 meters.

The final stakes race on the undercard is 2,410 meters on the turf. Fifteen horses are competing for the $6 million purse in the Dubai Sheema Classic.

