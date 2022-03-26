Skip to main content

How to Watch Dubai World Cup: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

U.S. champions Life Is Good and Hot Rod Charlie compete Saturday in the $12 million Dubai World Cup

Life Is Good, a multiple graded stakes winner trained by Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher, leads the 11 contenders in the field Saturday for the 26th annual Dubai World Cup at Meydan Racecourse.

How to Watch Dubai World Cup Horse Racing Today:

Race Date: March 27, 2022

Race Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live stream the Dubai World Cup on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Life Is Good won the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile in November and defeated 2021 Horse of the Year Knicks Go in the Pegasus World Cup in January. Irad Ortiz Jr. is aboard Life Is Good, which will start on the rail for the 10-furlong run.

Pletcher is still chasing a title in the World Cup and will face competition from Doug O'Neill-trained Hot Rod Charlie, which won the Al Maktoum Challenge in his only start in Dubai. Hot Rod Charlie is starting from post 7 and is ridden by Flavien Prat.

Other American horses in the field are Country Grammer and Midnight Bourbon, who ran second and third in last month's Saudi Cup.

Mystic Guide won the $7.2 million first prize in last year's Dubai World Cup, with Luis Saez riding it to a 3.75-length win over Chuwa Wizard. Place pays $2.4 million and the show horse receives $1.2 million.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

