How to Watch Horse Racing: Television Games: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Racing action from across the country takes center stage after a busy weekend slate

Five tracks from around the nation are on display on Monday's Television Games, featuring 44 races on both the dirt and turf from Mahoning Valley, Parx Racing, Louisiana Downs, Will Rogers Downs and Turf Paradise.

Mahoning Valley gets the day started with nine races, all on the dirt, and will feature the largest fields of the day, including the eighth race of the day open to 3-year-olds and up running six furlongs where Cowtown Boss, jockeyed by Luis Raul Rivera, is the morning line favorite at 2/1 odds.

How to Watch Horse Racing: Television Games:

Match Date: April 4, 2022

Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: TVG2

Parx Racing follows shortly after with eleven races on today's slate including a $45,000 purse on the tenth race today covering 5 ½ furlongs on the dirt where nine horses will take the gate chasing Uncaptured Spirit who begins the day as a 7/2 betting favorite.

Uncaptured Spirit is looking for his first win since breaking his maiden on December 30th at a muddy Laurel Park at an 8/1 price for seven lengths.

Louisiana Downs is next out of the gates with seven races. The largest field and highest purse come in the sixth race where ten horses will battle over a 300-yard sprint on the dirt for a $30,000 purse. Miss Apolitical is the 2/1 favorite, having won her only start back on March 6 on this track.

Will Rogers Downs will have nine races today. The sixth race, covering six furlongs, has the largest purse and the shortest field of the day as Dixiefied has been installed as the 2/1 morning line favorite.

The day closes out at Turf Paradise, where only three of the day's eight races will come on the famed grass in Phoenix. The biggest race of the card today is the fifth, a $30,000 one-mile turf race, where Bones and Roses is the favorite having finished in the money in all three 2022 efforts but has yet to enter the victory circle in 14 career starts.

How To Watch

April
4
2022

Horse Racing: Television Games

TV CHANNEL: TVG2
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Horse Racing
