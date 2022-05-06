Skip to main content

How to Watch the Kentucky Oaks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The nation's most lucrative race for 3-year-old-fillies hits the mud at legendary Churchill Downs

Kentucky Oaks day features 13 races at the famed Churchill Downs including the title event, the Grade 1 Kentucky Oaks covering 1 1/8 miles on the dirt for a purse of $1.25 million. Fifteen fillies will take the gate including Kathleen O. (7-2 odds), ridden by Javier Castellano, who won this event in 2016 aboard Cathryn Sophia, Goddess of Fire (15-1 odds) ridden by John Velazquez and trained by Todd Pletcher—who took Malathaat to the victory circle in this race last year—and morning line favorite Nest (5-2 odds) who is also trained by Pletcher are also in this race.

How to Watch the Kentucky Oaks:

Match Date: May 6, 2022

Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream the Kentucky Oaks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In last year’s Kentucky Oaks, Malathaat came from four and a half lengths off the lead on the final turn to beat Search Results by a neck in a time of 1:48.99. 

Brad Cox, who has won this race twice in the last four years, has jockey Manuel Franco aboard Turnerloose (20-1 odds) starting in gate 14. Legendary Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas looks for his first Oaks winner since Seaside Attraction wore the Lillies in 1990, today he saddles Secret Oath who drew the rail and will be coming out of gate number one.

Also running today will be the La Troienne Stakes and the Alysheba Stakes, both covering 1 1/16 on the dirt, the Edgewood Stakes going 1 1/16 on the turf, the seven-furlong Eight Belles Stakes on the dirt, and the Twin Spires Turf Sprint covering 5 ½ furlongs.

