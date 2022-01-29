Skip to main content

How to Watch the Pegasus World Cup Invitational: Live Stream, TV Channel

NBC will be airing the Pegasus World Cup Invitational today as fans will get to see two of the top horses in horse racing.

Life Is Good and Knicks Go are two of the top names in the horse racing world. These two horses are some of the fastest in the field, and fans will get to see a big showdown. 

How to watch the Pegasus World Cup Invitational today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Watch the Pegasus World Cup Invitational online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Knicks Go won the event last year and has a real shot of winning it again this year. This will be the final race for Knicks Go as he is turning six years old.

It is believed Knicks Go will win the Horse of the Year this year, but this will be a major showdown for all involved. The jockey for him will be Joel Rosario.

The long shot to win the event is Commandeer with 30-1 odds and will be ridden by Julien Leparoux. Life Is Good has very good 7-5 odds to win the Pegasus World Cup Invitational.

It will be the end of an era for Knicks Go, a horse that has won nearly nine million dollars in his career.

Regional restrictions may apply.

