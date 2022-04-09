The Road to the Kentucky Derby is almost over for 2022 with three races to go here today.

The Road to the Kentucky Derby every season is a series of races to see which horses will qualify for the greatest and most historic race in all of horse racing. The history of the Kentucky Derby is what all jockeys, owners and caretakers for these beautiful animals strive for. There are 37 total races this year in The Race to the Kentucky Derby, one more than last season and setting up the field of 20 horses that will eventually race for it all at the Kentucky Derby.

How to Watch The Road to the Kentucky Derby today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (WTVA Columbus-Tupelo-West Point, MS)

The Kentucky Derby is the biggest event of the year for the world of horse racing, with the best horses and jockeys aiming to win the event:

On this journey, there are 21 races for the Kentucky Derby Prep Season and 16 races on the Kentucky Derby Championship Season, with some changes this year.

As of April 2, the top point-getter so far is Epicenter with 164 points, trained by Steven Asmussen and owned by Winchell Thoroughbreds. They are far and away the leading team this far into The Road to the Kentucky Derby.

Just behind Epicenter are White Abarrio with 112 points trained by Saffie Joseph Jr. and owned by Racing Stable & La Milagrosa Stable and Tiz the Bomb with 110 points trained by Kenneth G. McPeek and owned by Magdelena Racing.

Tiz the Bomb is the money leader and the only horse with over one million dollars this season.

Two others have 100 points each in Cyberknife and Crown Pride (Japan).

All of these trainers, owners and horses have a few more races to add to their point total, qualify for the Kentucky Derby and have the opportunity to have their names etched in history.

