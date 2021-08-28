August 28, 2021
How to Watch Travers Stakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Belmont Stakes winner Essential Quality headlines a crowded field for the Midsummer Derby.
Author:

The Travers Stakes, also known as Saratoga Springs' Midsummer Derby, features many of the top three-year-old horses in racing, including Belmont Stakes winner Essential Quality.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 28, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

You can stream the race on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Run at Saratoga Race Course, the Travers Stakes is a 1.25-mile race. This will be the 152nd running of this event. While not part of the Triple Crown, the race is one of the biggest of the season outside of the trio of the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes.

Essential Quality, led by jockey Luis Saez, enters the race as a 4-5 favorite. With seven wins in eight career starts.

Midnight Bourbon — the second-place finisher at the Belmont  — will start on the inside rail.

Keepmeinmind has been on an upward trajectory this season. After finishing seventh in the Kentucky Derby, he finished fourth in the Preakness, then third in the Ohio Derby and second in the Jim Dandy Stakes.

Regional restrictions may apply.

