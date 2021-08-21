How to Watch TVG Trackside Live!

A full day of action on the dirt and turf courses awaits with analysis and information provided by TVG's team of hosts.

Saratoga hosts the Grade 1 Alabama Stakes where Malathaat will look to make amends for her loss to Maracuja in the CCA Oaks as she tries to reestablish her hold as the best 3-year-old filly in the world.

How to Watch:

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV Channel: TVG2

You can stream the races on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In July’s Coaching Club American Oaks, Malathaat suffered her first career defeat in six starts when she lost by a head to Maracuja. The rematch will take place on the dirt at Saratoga going 1 ¼ miles. Trainer Todd Pletcher hopes to see the Kentucky Oaks winner return to form before they head to the Breeders Cup at Del Mar in November.

At Del Mar will be the Grade 1 Del Mar Oaks, where a field of nine will go 1 1/8 miles on the turf. Fluffy Socks under the mount of Joel Rosario will be among the favorites. This race is a Breeders Cup “Win and You’re In” Challenge race that guarantees the winner admission into the $4 million Breeders’ Cup Turf on Nov. 6.

The main event in Saturday’s card at Del Mar will be the Grade 1 TVG Pacific Classic where nine runners will face off for $1 million. Express Train leads the field as the 3-1 morning line favorite, with five horses at 5-1 or better odds in the loaded field.

Gulfstream Park has 12 races including the Proud Man Stakes. Monmouth Park will run 14 races featuring the Grade 3 Philip H Iselin Stakes. Pimlico has 10 races with four graded stakes races, and Woodbine runs the Grade 3 Seaway stakes among its 11 races.

Regional restrictions may apply.