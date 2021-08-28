How to Watch TVG Trackside Live!

A full day of action on the dirt and turf courses awaits Saturday with analysis and information provided by TVG's team of hosts.

Saratoga hosts five Grade 1 stakes races including the Ballerina Stakes, Personal Ensign Stakes and the Sword Dancer Stakes, all of which are part of the Breeders Cup Challenge Series.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 27, 2021

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TVG2

You can stream the races on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Casual, led jockey by Ricardo Santana Jr., should be in the mix in the seven-furlong Ballerina Stakes. The Curlin offspring has placed in all five races in 2021 but has not posted a win since January at Oaklawn.

In the Personal Ensign Stakes, siblings face off on the dirt as a pair of Triple Crown winner American Pharoah’s offspring take to the field of nine. As Time Goes By, trained by Bob Baffert, and Harvey’s Lil Goil have a combined nine wins in their careers.

Races from across the country will also be featured, including events from Del Mar, Gulfstream Park, Woodbine and Monmouth Park.

Regional restrictions may apply.