    January 2, 2022
    How to Watch IBSF World Cup - 2 Men Bobsleigh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The 2 Men Bobsleigh World Cup takes place in Sigulda, Latvia.
    The IBSF World Cup 2 Men Bobsleigh event from Sigulda, Latvia will air at Midnight ET on Sunday on the Olympic Channel.

    How to Watch IBSF World Cup - 2 Men Bobsleigh Today

    Event Date: Jan. 2, 2021

    Event Time: 12:00 a.m. ET

    TV: Olympic Channel

    Live Stream: You can stream IBSF World Cup - 2 Men Bobsleigh on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The IBSF — the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation — was founded in 1923 and serves as the international federation for bobsleigh and skeleton events. The federation is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

    The IBSF governs all bobsleigh and skeleton competitions in the European Championships, World Championships, World Cup and Winter Olympics.

    The Bobsleigh World Cup began in 1985. It's a multi-race event that is sponsored by BMW. This event is the sixth of eight events in this current season.

    The German duo of Francesco Friedrich and Alexander Schuller, who won gold in the first four events. In fact, in those four events, German teams won both gold and silver each time, while the best non-German team was Canada's Justin Kripps and Cam Stones, who won bronze at Innsbruck-Igls and Altenberg.

    But Sigulda could be a different story. In the first of two races here, Russians Rostislav Gaitiukevich and Mikhail Mordasov won gold, with Great Britain's Brad Hall and Greg Cackett finishing second.

    Who'll win the second Sigulda event?

    Bobsleigh
    IBSF World Cup Bobsleigh and Skeleton

    How to Watch IBSF World Cup - 2 Men Bobsleigh

