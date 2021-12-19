Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch IBU Biathlon World Cup: Women's 12.5km Mass Start: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Tune in to watch the IBU Biathlon World Cup women's 12.5km mass start
    The IBU Biathlon World Cup continues, with the women's 12.5km Mass Start event airing on the Olympic Channel on Sunday afternoon from Le Grand-Bornand, France.

    How to Watch IBU Biathlon World Cup: Women's 12.5km Mass Start Today:

    Event Date: Dec. 19, 2021

    Event Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Olympic Channel

    Live stream IBU Biathlon World Cup: Women's 12.5km Mass Start on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Mass Start is a kind of biathlon in which all the athletes start at the same time, with the first across the finish line winning.

    For the skiing portion, the 12.5km is skied over five laps, with there being four rounds of shooting as well.

    This is the fourth event of the 2021-22 IBU World Cup season, but is the first Mass Start of the year. The next Mass Start will be in January, during the seventh event of the year from Antholz-Anterselva, Italy.

    Last season, Ingrid Landmark Tandrevoid won the Mass Start title over the course of five races, followed by Franziska Preub and Julia Simon.

    Elvira Oberg won Saturday's 10 km pursuit event, with Simon finishing second and Hanna Oberg finishing third. The 7.5 km spring on Thursday was won by Marte Olsbu Roiseland.

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    IBU Biathlon World Cup: Women's 12.5km Mass Start

    TV CHANNEL: Olympic Channel
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
