How to Watch Bucks at Panthers

The Panthers look to stop a three-game skid at home in a matchup with the Bucks on Monday.

The Bucks (2-2) lost 54-43 at home to Massachusetts, but look to get on track Monday night in San Jose when they take on the slumping Panthers (1-3), who have lost three straight.

How to Watch Bismarck Bucks at Bay Area Panthers in IFL Football Today:

Game Date: April 18, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The CW (KBCW - San Francisco-Oak-San Jose)

Bismarck tied up its game with the Pirates on April 10 with 5:01 left in the second quarter, but surrendered a touchdown 15 seconds before halftime. Massachusetts then scored on its first two possessions of the second half to pull away.

The Bucks got to within two points with 8:50 to go, before the Pirates sealed the victory with a pick-six with six seconds remaining.

Jayru Campbell is second in the IFL in rushing at 51.0 yards per game, has scored three touchdowns and has thrown nine touchdowns.

The Panthers come in off a 50-28 pounding of Duke City on April 9. Bay Area is 13th in the 14-team league in scoring at 28.3 points per game, while they surrender 46.0 points defensively, ranked 10th.

Cory Murphy leads the Panthers with 318 yards of total offense, 244 passing and 74 on the ground.

