How to Watch Bucks at Panthers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Bismarck Bucks at Bay Area Panthers in IFL Football: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Panthers look to stop a three-game skid at home in a matchup with the Bucks on Monday.

The Bucks (2-2) lost 54-43 at home to Massachusetts, but look to get on track Monday night in San Jose when they take on the slumping Panthers (1-3), who have lost three straight. 

How to Watch Bismarck Bucks at Bay Area Panthers in IFL Football Today:

Game Date: April 18, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The CW (KBCW - San Francisco-Oak-San Jose)

Live stream the Bismarck Bucks at Bay Area Panthers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Bismarck tied up its game with the Pirates on April 10 with 5:01 left in the second quarter, but surrendered a touchdown 15 seconds before halftime. Massachusetts then scored on its first two possessions of the second half to pull away. 

The Bucks got to within two points with 8:50 to go, before the Pirates sealed the victory with a pick-six with six seconds remaining.

Jayru Campbell is second in the IFL in rushing at 51.0 yards per game, has scored three touchdowns and has thrown nine touchdowns. 

The Panthers come in off a 50-28 pounding of Duke City on April 9. Bay Area is 13th in the 14-team league in scoring at 28.3 points per game, while they surrender 46.0 points defensively, ranked 10th.

Cory Murphy leads the Panthers with 318 yards of total offense, 244 passing and 74 on the ground. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
18
2022

Bismarck Bucks at Bay Area Panthers in IFL Football

TV CHANNEL: The CW (KBCW - San Francisco-Oak-San Jose)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 31, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates with the bench after his goal in the third period against the San Jose Sharks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Avalanche

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Apr 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) celebrates his goal with teammates against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates after he scores a goal against San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Better Call Saul
entertainment

How to Watch Better Call Saul Season 6 Premiere

By Justin Carter1 minute ago
HS Football Fans
IFL Football

How to Watch Bucks at Panthers

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Apr 16, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives to the basket after forward Maxi Kleber (42) sets a pick on Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) during the second half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Jazz at Mavericks

By Matthew Beighle31 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates scoring a run in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Rockies

By Phil Watson31 minutes ago
USATSI_10921803
College Baseball

How to Watch Gonzaga at Oregon State

By Phil Watson31 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) celebrates his goal with teammates against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Flames at Blackhawks

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy