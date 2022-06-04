The Rattlers and Panthers face off for second time in seven days as playoff chase continues in IFL football action.

Despite a season-low 14 first-half points, the Rattlers (8-2) managed a 38-23 win over the Panthers (1-9) on Sunday in Phoenix. Tonight, they head north to San Jose in search of consecutive wins for the first time since mid-April. The Panthers are in search of their first win after nine straight losses since a Week 1 against San Diego.

How to Watch Arizona Rattlers at Bay Area Panthers:

Match Date: June 4, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: The CW (KBCW - San Francisco-Oak-San Jose)

The Rattlers own the Indoor Football League’s highest-scoring offense, posting 52.8 points per game and the league’s second-best defense, which allows only 32.1 points per game. The defense has let them down over the past month, surrendering a season-high 74 points in a loss at Tucson and 48 points in a home loss to Frisco two weeks ago.

The Panthers own the IFL’s fifth-best rushing attack, posting 82.8 rushing yards per game, led by Duane Gary who is seventh in the league in rushing yards and has 10 rushing touchdowns this season.

The Rattlers are tied atop the Western Conference with Northern Arizona Wranglers at 8-2. Next week, the Rattlers head to Prescott Valley for the first of two matchups with the Wranglers in the span of four weeks.

The IFL playoffs begin in mid-July.

