How to Watch Strike Force vs. Panthers

Bay Area plays its first game in franchise history when it hosts San Diego on Monday.

Co-Owner and former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch has brought pro football back to the Bay Area, as the Panthers are set to finally play their first game in the Indoor Football League. The Panthers were to begin play in 2020, but the IFL season was shut down. Now the team begins its inaugural season.

San Diego played its first season in the IFL in 2019, but opted out of the league's return in 2021, so when the Strike Force take the field tonight, it will be the first time it has played in over two years

How to Watch San Diego Strike Force at Bay Area Panthers Today:

Game Date: March 21, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: The CW (KBCW - San Francisco-Oak-San Jose)

Live stream the San Diego Strike Force at Bay Area Panthers game on fuboTV:

Quarterback Cory Murphy is expected to get the start at quarterback for the Panthers. The veteran comes to the team having thrown for seven touchdowns in four games and rushed for five more for Tucson in 2021. A trio of talented rookie pass catchers Deondre Douglass, Kameron Pleasant and Justin Holmes will be at Murphy’s disposal in the high-flying offense.

San Diego is excited to welcome back Marques “Hoodie” Rodgers to the roster, a member of the original roster in 2019. Rodgers played for the Frisco Fighters last season where he was fifth in the league in all-purpose yards, including three games where he had a 100+ yard kick return game and against Duke City posted 247 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns.

Rodgers was a 2019 All-IFL Second Team wide receiver and was awarded as the 2019 IFL Special Teams Player of the Year, posting 1,147 return yards in just 12 games.

Strike Force head coach David Beezer, who won three California state championships at El Cajon Christian high school, takes to the sidelines as a professional coach for the first time.

