How to Watch Strike Force at Bucks

The Bucks look to get back to winning when they host the struggling Strike Force on Sunday.

The Strike Force (1-4) and Bucks (3-3) enter Sunday's Indoor Football League matchup coming off losses and looking for momentum.

How to Watch San Diego Strike Force at Bismarck Bucks Today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX (KSWB-TV – San Diego, CA)

San Diego comes in off a bye after it was hammered, 66-33, at Arizona on April 15. Three turnovers by the Strike Force helped seal their fate against the Rattlers, who played in last year's United Bowl. The schedule hasn't helped the first-year San Diego club. This is its fifth road game in six starts this season.

Bismarck lost on April 23 to Quad City, 36-17, and have neither won nor lost consecutive games this season. On April 18 at San Jose, the Bucks scored an IFL season-high 76 points in a rout of the Panthers.

Steve Cluley quarterbacks the Strike Force, throwing for 428 yards and 10 touchdowns with three interceptions in five games. Rashad Ross is his top target with 22 catches and five scores. Davonte Sapp-Lynch is the leading rusher, gaining 123 yards and scoring three touchdowns.

Jayru Campbell and Tahj Tolbert have shared the quarterback duties for Bismarck. Campbell has thrown for 416 yards and 11 touchdowns with six interceptions, while Tolbert has 356 yards and eight touchdowns against two interceptions. Campbell also leads the team with 208 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Edgar Allan Poe Jr. leads the receivers with 228 yards and six scoring catches.

