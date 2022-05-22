How to Watch Sugar Skulls at Strike Force

Skip to main content

How to Watch Tucson Sugar Skulls at San Diego Strike Force: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Strike Force will look to start turning their season around with a home win against the Sugar Skulls on Saturday.

In a rematch of its week-two battle, the Sugar Skulls travel to San Diego to take on Strike Force in hopes of avenging a one-point loss. In the previous meeting, the Sugar Skulls had the lead at the end of each of the first three quarters and were leading 53-37 going into the fourth quarter.

How to Watch Tucson Sugar Skulls at San Diego Strike Force Today:

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX (KSWB-TV – San Diego, CA)

Live stream the Tucson Sugar Skulls at San Diego Strike Force on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

A fourth-quarter bombardment by Strike Force allowed the team to fly away with a victory.

Tucson is 4-4 on the season with three of those wins coming at home. The team hopes to change its road record beginnings with today's game. The offense is led by quarterback Daquan Neal with 1,071 yards passing and 190 yards rushing. 

The rushing workload is led by Mike Jones earning 302 yards. Defensively, the Sugar Skulls are led by Connor Taylor and Ronald Collins.

San Diego is 2-6 on the season with both of its wins being earned on the road. The only other win of its season came against the Bismarck Bucks. With seven games remaining, there is still plenty of time for the Strike Force to make it to the playoffs. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
21
2022

Tucson Sugar Skulls at San Diego Strike Force

TV CHANNEL: FOX (KSWB-TV – San Diego, CA)
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
