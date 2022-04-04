Skip to main content

How to Watch Vegas Knight Hawks at Bay Area Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 1-1 Knight Hawks take on the 1-1 Panthers in Week 3 of the Indoor Football League.

The Knight Hawks are 1-1 in the Western Conference this season. They started off in Week 1 beating the Wrangles 22-9 before losing in their Week 2 contest against the Sugar Skulls 48-39.

They went into that contest and struck first with a 12-yard touchdown from KD Cannon to Jaylon Henderson. 

How to Watch Vegas Knight Hawks at Bay Area Panthers today:

Game Date: April 4, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: The CW (KBCW - San Francisco-Oak-San Jose)

Live stream Vegas Knight Hawks at Bay Area Panthers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

After missing the extra point, Tuscon scored. Both teams would score again before the end of the first quarter. By halftime, Vegas had taken a 26-20 lead. Tuscon regained the lead after the third quarter 35-33. 

The fourth quarter put Vegas away as Tuscon won 48-39.

The Panthers also fall into the middle of the pack in the Western Conference with a 1-1 record. The Rattlers lead starting their season off 3-0 while the Strike Force brings up the rear at 0-3.

In just two weeks of play, they have beaten the Strike Force and lost to the Wranglers.

Throughout the two weeks, running back Joe Newman ranks No. 8 in the league in rushing yards averaging 40 yards per game. Meanwhile, wide receiver Da Crowell, Jr. has 68 yards and two touchdowns.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
4
2022

Vegas Knight Hawks at Bay Area Panthers

TV CHANNEL: The CW (KBCW - San Francisco-Oak-San Jose)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

