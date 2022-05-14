In their first season in the Indoor Football League, the Vegas Knight Hawks (3-5) have seen enough success to currently hold the fourth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference standings. Tonight they face the San Diego Strike Force (2-5) who have to sure up their special teams and red zone defensive woes if they are to earn their first win in the last three weeks.

How to Watch Vegas Knight Hawks at San Diego Strike Force:

Match Date: May 14, 2022

Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KSWB-TV – San Diego, CA)

Both teams suffered losses in Week 9, as the Knight Hawks fell into a 28-6 hole to Northern Arizona before falling 45-18. The Strike Force trailed Massachusetts 14-0 midway through the first quarter, but cut it to a 16-14 lead with eight minutes left in the first half, then again cut the lead to six after a field goal by Victor Leventri to open the fourth quarter. The Pirates closed the game on a 22-7 run after that winning 51-30.

Offensively the Knight Hawks have struggled to find consistency and put the ball in the endzone, scoring just 34 touchdowns through their first eight games, tied for last in the IFL. However, if they can crack the end zone against the Strike Force, points may be just a formality. Strike Force opponents have converted 91.4% of their red zone opportunities (32-35), the highest percentage in the IFL this season. The 30 red zone touchdowns surrendered are tied for the second-most red-zone touchdowns allowed in the league.

In Week 8, Knight Hawks quarterback Jerod Evans was named the IFL’s Offensive Player of the Week after leading Vegas to an upset road victory against the defending league champions Massachusetts 46-44. Evans went 18-of-25 for 203 yards and four passing touchdowns with three more scores added rushing. Evans, who was signed just three days before the game, was the first Knight Hawks player to win an IFL weekly award.

