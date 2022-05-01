How to Watch Wranglers vs. Panthers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Northern Arizona Wranglers at Bay Area Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Wranglers look to rebound on Sunday after their three-game winning streak was snapped.

With the Indoor Football League’s fourth-best scoring offense, putting points on the board has not been a problem for the Northern Arizona Wranglers. They have put up 45 or more points in three of their last four games. On Sunday they face a Bay Area Panthers squad that has failed to keep any opponent under 49 points in any of their last five games. That has resulted in a five-game losing streak after winning their inaugural game against San Diego on March 21.

How to Watch Northern Arizona Wranglers at Bay Area Panthers Today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The CW (KBCW - San Francisco-Oak-San Jose)

Live stream the Northern Arizona Wranglers at Bay Area Panthers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their Week 2 matchup, the Wranglers ripped off 42 unanswered points to beat the Panthers 49-20, going 5-for-9 in the red zone, while intercepting backup quarterback Joe Newman three times. Wranglers quarterback Kaleb Barker was 10-of-13 for 136 yards and three touchdowns, two of those scores to former Notre Dame wide receiver Kevin Stepherson.

Wide receiver Quentin Randolph leads the Wranglers in catches (20), yards (302) and touchdowns (7) this season and currently is fifth in the IFL in receiving yards and touchdowns. Last week Randolph caught seven passes for 115 yards and five touchdowns, with two other touchdowns on the ground, earning him the IFL’s Offensive Player of the Week award.

Panthers quarterback Cory Murphy is a dual threat, who has 160 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground, with another six passing scores under his belt.

Regional restrictions may apply.

