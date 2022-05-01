Skip to main content

How to Watch Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship presented by MOTUL hits the roads of Monterey, CA, on Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday, 32 drivers will be looking to win the Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship presented by MOTUL. 

How to Watch Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (KXASDT – Dallas, TX)

Watch Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The cars will hit the streets of the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, a 2.238-mile track that is known for its "Corkscrew" in turns 8 and 8A. It is a challenging course for drivers and should make for a great race.

Ricky Taylor will be starting in the pole position after qualifying with a lap time of 01:13.924. Oliver Jarvis will be in the No. 2 spot with Alex Lynn right behind in the third.

This race is especially big for Lynn as he is tied with Earl Bomber for the top of the point standings. Both Lynn and Bomber have 1005 points, which is three more than both Tristan Vautier and Richard Westbrook.

The top four drivers are all driving Cadillacs while the next two are sporting Acura's.

There is a lot to race for on Sunday in Monterey and the course should be ready for a great race.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
1
2022

Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship

TV CHANNEL: NBC (KXASDT – Dallas, TX)
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago0027794407h
College Baseball

How to Watch USC at Washington State in College Baseball

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch Mississippi State at Missouri

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
imago1010746806h
IMSA Weathertech Championship Race

How to Watch Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
imago1011588742h
Futbol Guatemalteco Primera Division de Ascenso

How to Watch Deportivo Mictlán vs. Club Deportivo Marquense

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
imago1011575712h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Marseille vs. Olympique Lyonnais

By Matthew Beighle26 minutes ago
USATSI_18183548
USFL Football

How to Watch the USFL Michigan Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Maulers

By Alex Barth31 minutes ago
Apr 8, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) dunks the ball as Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) looks on in the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch MSG/MSG+ Without Cable

By Justin Carter40 minutes ago
Apr 29, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Apr 29, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy