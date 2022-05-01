The Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship presented by MOTUL hits the roads of Monterey, CA, on Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday, 32 drivers will be looking to win the Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship presented by MOTUL.

How to Watch Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (KXASDT – Dallas, TX)

The cars will hit the streets of the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, a 2.238-mile track that is known for its "Corkscrew" in turns 8 and 8A. It is a challenging course for drivers and should make for a great race.

Ricky Taylor will be starting in the pole position after qualifying with a lap time of 01:13.924. Oliver Jarvis will be in the No. 2 spot with Alex Lynn right behind in the third.

This race is especially big for Lynn as he is tied with Earl Bomber for the top of the point standings. Both Lynn and Bomber have 1005 points, which is three more than both Tristan Vautier and Richard Westbrook.

The top four drivers are all driving Cadillacs while the next two are sporting Acura's.

There is a lot to race for on Sunday in Monterey and the course should be ready for a great race.

