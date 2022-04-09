How to Watch IMSA Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

A full weekend of racing comes to Long Beach for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

Long Beach is the site of this weekend's NTT IndyCar Series race and the fans are getting ready for a show.

How to Watch the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Today:

Race Date: April 9, 2022

Race Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Long Beach puts on a whole weekend worth of events that includes the top sports cars, drifting and much more taking place to entertain the fans.

The headliner will be on Sunday with the IndyCar Race, but Saturday the fans get to enjoy the IMSA Sportscar Grand Prix of Long Beach.

The Sportscar race will be the second of four races on the day in Long Beach and should be a great event.

This will be the first Sprint Cup race of the season for the SportsCar Championship and it has the Acura cars chasing the dominant Cadillacs.

Last year drivers of the Cadillacs swept the podium with Pipo Derani winning the race.

He will look to repeat this year, but it won't be easy as everyone will be gunning for him trying to knock him off the podium.

Long Beach is a great race track and this should be another great race as they whet the appetite of the fans for Sunday's IndyCar race.

